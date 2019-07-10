Celebrities Declare This The Hottest Summer Makeup Trend

Wave the summer minimalism goodbye this season. When it comes to beauty, it seems that the no-makeup makeup look is slowly losing its status. The high temperatures are more bearable without any makeup on the face, but celebrities don’t always put comfort in the first place. An array of A-listers have hit the most popular beaches around the globe sporting bold, cool eyeshadows. Flip through this article to find out what’s hot in the beauty department according to celebrities.

Photo By @kyliejenner/Instagram

What’s hot, it’s actually pretty cool. And Kylie Jenner already gave her stamp of approval. There are a few things that pop in this photo, but our eyes are on her glitzy green eyeshadow. This unexpected shade rose to fame in early spring and won’t go away anytime soon.