Dip Dyed Hair Is The Festival Trend That Refuses to Retire

Open your Instagram, and you’ll see that bold colors are trending in every department from fashion to makeup and hair. The latest colorful trend that refuses to retire is festival-inspired dip-dyed hair. Unlike some festival trends that require full transformation and aren’t very wearable, the dip dye hair is easy to replicate and could easily blend into your regular summer days. Flip through this article to find out more about this summer-ready hair trend.

Photo By @serving_glamour/Instagram

Dip-dyed hair is as versatile as it gets. You can go with bright and neon ends, a typical choice during the festival season. On the other hand, if you want to hop on this trend without leaving your comfort zone, you can opt for a more subtle combo that perfectly blends with your hair color.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.