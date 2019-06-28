Ballet Lights Is The Hair Trend That Will Upgrade Your Topknot

Believe it or not, the widely popular balayage just got some serious competition! This coloring technique that creates a natural effect is everyone’s favorite for years now. However, hair colorists predict a bright future for the new highlighting technique dubbed Ballet Lights. It’s time to say goodbye to your dark hairline and light topknot. Ballet lights are here to transform your signature updo. Read on to discover more about this wearable hair trend.

Photo By @johansfordsalon/Instagram

Ballet lights involve a series of tiny highlights (micro-lights) around the hairline. The highlights are places both at the front of the hair and underside, so the color looks beautiful no matter if it’s worn up or down.