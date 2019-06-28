Ballet Lights Is The Hair Trend That Will Upgrade Your Topknot

Ballet Lights Is The Hair Trend That Will Upgrade Your Topknot 1

Believe it or not, the widely popular balayage just got some serious competition! This coloring technique that creates a natural effect is everyone’s favorite for years now. However, hair colorists predict a bright future for the new highlighting technique dubbed Ballet Lights. It’s time to say goodbye to your dark hairline and light topknot. Ballet lights are here to transform your signature updo. Read on to discover more about this wearable hair trend.

Ballet Lights Is The Hair Trend That Will Upgrade Your Topknot 5
Photo By @johansfordsalon/Instagram

Ballet lights involve a series of tiny highlights (micro-lights) around the hairline. The highlights are places both at the front of the hair and underside, so the color looks beautiful no matter if it’s worn up or down.

Prev1 of 5
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.