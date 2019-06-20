Introducing: ENEO by Avologi Anti-Aging Medical Device

Humanity has been on the hunt for the mythical ‘fountain of youth’ since the dawning of time. Aging is one of the only things that every living human being on the planet shares — no matter how rich, poor, or attractive they might be.



The reality is that until we find a way to travel into the past, the rigors of time are unavoidable. So while aging might be a fact of life, looking old doesn’t have to be. Not anymore, at least. Over the last few years, anti-aging treatments have taken the skincare industry by storm, to the point that the market has become oversaturated. Creams and serums aplenty have flooded onto store shelves, each claiming to offer their own miraculous (yet mostly disappointing) effects.



Nowadays, we’ve moved on from creams and serums. Anti-aging medical devices are the new star of the show. These devices place dermatologist-level technology into your very own home for the first time ever.



The Israeli-based company Avologi has led the way with its award-winning ENEO anti-aging device, a state-of-the-art tool that has quickly become one of the most trusted skincare products on the market. In this article we’ll explore how this revolutionary technology works, and we’ll examine how the benefits of using ENEO will help improve your overall wellbeing.



What is the ENEO Anti-Aging Medical Device?

Avologi’s line of ENEO devices are non-invasive medical tools clinically proven to target and eliminate wrinkles, pigmentation, enlarged pores, lines, and a host of other skin issues. Avologi’s expert team of scientists and researchers have been hard at work since 2012, designing a medical device that is both dermatologist-recommended and FDA-cleared as a Class II Medical Device.



To date, Avologi has released three revolutionary products: ENEO Advanced, ENEO Classic, and ENEO Eye Concentrator.



The ENEO Advanced device uses a combination of red-light technologies and thermal treatment to eliminate skin impurities and rejuvenate your youthful glow. The device works with all skin tones and shades, which is something that can’t be said about most creams and serums. The ENEO is also perfectly safe, featuring none of the nasty side effects or allergic reactions that are so often reported with other anti-aging products.



The ENEO Classic features the same application and dual wavelength technology of the Advanced, with the addition of a detoxifying blue light which helps eliminate acne-causing bacteria.



The ENEO Eye Concentrator is designed to, well… concentrate on the eyes. The skin around the eyes is one of the first areas that fall victim to age-related skin issues. The Eye Concentrator is designed to regenerate your collagen and boost your elastin. The result being significant improvements in unsightly eye skin imperfections within a few short weeks.



How Does it Work? The Science Behind ENEO

ENEO uses a transformative skincare technology known as light therapy. This clinically tested, NASA-studied technology uses specified light wavelengths (specifically between 633 and 830 nanometers) to help eliminate wrinkles.



While most anti-aging technology only targets the skin’s surface, red light technology uses invisible wavelengths to penetrate 8 – 10 mm under your skin, using restorative power to rejuvenate and reinvigorate. When skin cells are exposed to red light therapy they produce more ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is what powers cells to work their magic. When we age, our skin cells slowly lose energy and start to malfunction and die. As a result, our skin becomes wrinkled and discolored. By restoring ATP, we allow our cells to have a second lease at a young life.



Since the cells that make up the surface dermis layer produce elastin and collagen, your skin can become loose and weak as the aging cells die. ENEO stimulates these cells to do their job like they did in our younger years.



The Skin Care Benefits of Using ENEO

The advanced micro pulse technology of the ENEO anti-aging medical device serves as the perfect at-home skincare tool. Both dermatologists and beauty specialists agree that the infrared light therapy offered by ENEO offers incredible skin care benefits.



In addition to tightening skin and reducing wrinkles, ENEO can reduce unsightly pigmentation, smoothing your skin tone in the process.



While wrinkles and sagging are the main contributor to an aged appearance, many of us underestimate just how important smooth and consistent skin tone is for maintaining a youthful look. Think about how dark circles under our eyes can make us look when we’re tired. By rejuvenating our deep tissue, as well as our dermal layers, the ENEO keeps our skin even and smooth.



In contrast with more invasive technologies such as creams, serums, and laser treatments, which can seriously damage your skin, ENEO’s light therapy never physically enters your body. Think along the lines of sunbathing, except without the harmful UVA and UVB rays that go along with it.



The bottom line is that ENEO light technology is the safest, least invasive skin therapy medical device on the market.

How to Use It?

Using the ENEO medical device is simple. The first thing you’re going to want to do is make sure the ENEO is fully charged. There’s nothing worse than getting all excited to pamper yourself, only to find that your device is dying. You deserve a problem-free spa day.



The next step is to prepare your skin by cleaning away any make-up, oils, and impurities. Cleaning your skin ensures that your skin cells fully benefit from the nourishing wavelengths. After you’ve cleaned your skin, you can use one of the approved for-use serums to help boost your treatment, even adding an extra dose of anti-aging power by enhancing the effects of the ultraviolet lights.



After you’ve cleansed and prepared your skin, you’re now ready to use the device. Lightly press the applicator to your skin and move the device in a small circular motion. Each area of your face is treated for only 4 minutes. You’ll never have to worry about whether you left the device powered on because the UV lights only illuminate when it is in use, pressed against your skin.

The last step is to apply moisturizing lotion to all the treated areas. Cleaning ENEO’s devices is as easy as gently wiping it down with a dry cloth. Avologi recommends using the ENEO three times a week for the first month, and then once a week thereafter.



While we haven’t quite unlocked the secrets of the mythical fountain of youth, the ENEO is as close as we’ve ever come to untapping eternally youthful skin. With its combination of state-of-the-art red-light treatment, thermal technology and micro pulsing, Avologi has set a new standard for in-home skincare medical devices. What once was only achievable through multiple dermatologist appointments can now be done in the comfort of your own home, on your own time.