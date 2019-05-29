A Romantic Hotel in Florence

Are you thinking about a romantic stay in charming Florence?

Do you want to let yourself be carried away by the thrills and excitement of all the art and history of the city? Firenze is the perfect way to enjoy a typical Tuscan meal with a good glass of red wine, or perhaps give yourself a jewel to remind you of this fantastic trip in Ponte Vecchio but most of all, Firenze is the eternal romantic treasure in the hearts of all the couples.

Whether it is for an anniversary, some precious event or just for a getaway for two, Florence offers the best romantic spots that you can find in Italy and in the world, without any doubt.

A Luxury Holiday for you and your only one.

In Florence you can stay in apartments or rooms where luxury blends with the Renaissance era, while making you experience the breathtaking scenery of Florence. You will feel spoiled, like you were back in the Medici era and there will be sights waiting for you to take your breath away.

Our type of luxury.

Hotel Brunelleschi is perfect for a romantic getaway with your beloved in one of the most picturesque spots in Italy; Hotel Brunelleschi is a luxury hotel in the historic heart of Florence, where all major monuments and sites are within walking distance. It is just a couple of walking minutes from Piazza della Signoria and Palazzo Vecchio, which means that you can stroll around the city, with no transportation charges to pay for, and you can enjoy the city’ s soul to its fullest.

Our romantic proposals.

But what makes this hotel perfect for a romantic destination? It could be, for example, the fact that you can decide to have a night in the pool suite, equipped with a king size bed, a 20 square meters large terrace and, above all, a proper Jacuzzi for you and your partner where you can chill out from a day of sightseeing in the city.

Or maybe, the Deluxe Executive Panorama room is also a great choice for a romantic getaway, offering breathtaking panoramic views of San Lorenzo, Santa Maria del Fiore, Giotto’s Tower, Palazzo Vecchio, basically Firenze “skyline”. The room is provided with LCD TV 42″, free air-conditioning and Wi-Fi high speed connection.

A romantic hotel in Florence to the fullest: on the first floor you’ll find the Santa Elisabetta, the luxury gourmet restaurant in Florence. The city is full of incredible places to eat, true, but this restaurant stands out for its ability to create a winning marriage between tradition and innovation.

The Santa Elisabetta Restaurant delights in a fascinating view of the city: the enchanting Byzantine Tower of Pagliazza.

Elegance is the perfect accompaniment to the most moving moments in your life. Moreover,it is also possible to organize events such as wedding receptions.