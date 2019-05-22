Viva Cannes Episode 8: La Tarte Tropézienne

The signature dessert of La Tarte Tropézienne has been a favorite to many for some time. This delicious tart features two sweet buns on the outside with a special cream in the middle. It looks almost like a dessert hamburger. We had no idea about its fascinating history and admirable family atmosphere until we visited this famous place for ourselves. We were thrilled to find out about it when we stepped out of Cannes and into Saint Tropez for the day on this episode of Viva Cannes!