Viva Cannes Episode 8: La Tarte Tropézienne

The signature dessert of La Tarte Tropézienne has been a favorite to many for some time. This delicious tart features two sweet buns on the outside with a special cream in the middle. It looks almost like a dessert hamburger. We had no idea about its fascinating history and admirable family atmosphere until we visited this famous place for ourselves. We were thrilled to find out about it when we stepped out of Cannes and into Saint Tropez for the day on this episode of Viva Cannes!

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.