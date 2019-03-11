Brigitte Bardot’s Makeup Looks Throughout the Decades

Brigitte Bardot is so much more than just an actress, singer, and model. She was know in the 50’s and 60’s as being one of the most gorgeous, glamorous women of all time. While her status as a “sex symbol” lasted through the decades, her looks changed a bit with the style throughout the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s. So, Katarina Van Derham created tutorials showcasing each of Bardot’s timeless looks. Be sure to watch all three below and tell us which look is your favorite of the three.

Brigitte Bardot 50’s Makeup Tutorial

Brigitte Bardot 60’s Makeup Tutorial

Brigitte Bardot 70’s Makeup Tutorial

