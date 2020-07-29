How to Keep Your Skin Healthy This Summer

Summer can be a very rough time on our skin. With the heat and excess sweating, our pores can easily become clogged, leading to breakouts and other skin issues. Mix in the fact that we are mostly stuck at home right now, and people seem less motivated to wash their faces, which is, of course, necessary for your skin’s health. So, what steps can we take to ensure our skin is best protected this summer? Read on to find out!

Scrub Off the Dead Skin

Having a great scrub is the first essential step in keeping your skin healthy during the summertime. The amount of sweat and dirt that can get stuck on your skin during the warm summer months is pretty alarming. You definitely want to keep up with a regular scrub routine to keep your skin fresh. It’s not recommended to scrub daily, but twice a week is the right amount to remove your dead skin and debris, bringing a fresh layer of skin to the surface. Be sure to get a scrub with nurturing properties as well, such as Isa Lazo’s Body Scrub. The ingredients in this incredible scrub are unique and effective in revitalizing dull skin. It nurtures your skin for a smooth and healthy result. It’s one of my personal favorites and an essential item for the best summertime skin.

Wash in the Morning and Evening with a Gentle Cleanser

If your skin isn’t regularly dry, you should wash it with a gentle foaming cleanser in the morning and in the evening. You want to use a light product to wash your face with, as you don’t want to weight your skin down during the warm summer months. Washing your face before you start the day and again before you hit the bed can do wonders. If your skin is just too dry to be washed twice a day, try washing your face with a cleanser before bed and using a gentle rose-water to rinse and refresh your face in the morning.

Try Refreshing Masks

Lastly, there are many masks available now-a-days to help your skin with a number of issues. Masque Bar offers an array of different masks to help with any skin issue. Be sure to do your research on the skin issue you are experiencing, whether it be breaking out, dryness, or excess oil, and find the right mask for your issue. The summertime is the best time of the year to use face masks, as the refreshing, nourishing feeling that masks bring feel the absolute best on your damaged skin during the dry, hot heat.

All in all, it takes dedication to your self-care routine to help your skin thrive. Be sure to keep up with your routine regularly, even if you don’t find yourself going out much daily. Try out the products above, and you’ll be thankful you have given the proper care to your skin this summer.

