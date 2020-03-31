The Prettiest Rose Gold Hair Colors to Try This Spring

A mesmerizing blend of pink, red and blonde shades, rose gold hair is undeniably one of the prettiest pastel hair color trends RN. The dreamy shade first rose to fame with millennials’ obsession with pale pink tones that skyrocketed a few years back. Ever since everyone from celebrities to influencers to girls next door fell in love with rose gold hair. In fact, rose gold hair is still No. 1 among celebrities. If you are thinking about hopping on the trend yourself, we got you covered. Scroll down to discover the prettiest rose gold dye jobs we’ve seen on the internet.

Photo By @los_pastel/Instagram

Rose gold hair compliments any skin tone. You can customize the color by choosing a dominant tone that flatters yours the most. For instance, if you want more warmth to your complexion, a peachy dye job will help you achieve the desired result.