The Best Pastel Hair Colors To Try in 2020

Best Pastel Hair Colors for 2020
Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

The pastel hair colors are not reserved only for the spring and summer months. With bright colors trending in fashion and beauty all year round, it’s safe to say that there’s not a right or wrong time to get a pastel dye job. We spent hours of enjoyable scrolling on Instagram and Pinterest to locate the hottest pastel hair colors for 2020. Ahead, you’ll find our top picks that you’d want to pin, save and take to the salon.

Unicorn Pastel Hair Color

best pastel hair colors for 2020
Photo By @pulpriothair/Instagram

Pastel hair colors are too pretty to limit your choices to only one tone. If you can’t make up your mind, this pastel unicorn dye job is the perfect choice for you.

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.