The Best Kiss-Proof Lipsticks to Wear on Valentine’s Day

The day of love is just around the corner! If you already have someone to take you out on a date, you’d want to have your makeup on point along with a cute hairstyle. And even if you don’t have a significant other, going out with your friends might turn into a romantic adventure. Sounds cheesy, right? Well, you better be prepared than struggling to fix your smudged lipstick throughout the night! To ensure your glam will survive through meals, kisses, and steamy love scenarios, we sourced the best kiss-proof lipsticks for Valentine’s Day.

Liquid matte formulas are your best bet as these lipsticks, once dry, can stay put from day to night. Make sure you have exfoliated and hydrated your lips before application to provide the perfect canvas for long-wearing makeup. Traditional, bullet lipsticks in matte formulas are another option you can consider. Opt for drier formulas, to ensure a kiss-proof performance. Although lip glosses can infuse your appeal with sexiness, it’s best to avoid them on Valentine’s Day for obvious reasons. What if bae starts to make out in the elevator on your way to dinner? You’ll both end up with sticky faces! Not to mention your glam will be ruined before hitting the spotlight.

To avoid such situations, we handpicked the best kiss-proof lipsticks for Valentine’s Day. We have put these formulas through heavy kissing to ensure they won’t smudge or move all dinner date long and beyond! Scroll down and shop your favorite Valentine’s Day lipsticks.

Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner Candy K Matte Lipstick $24.87

Get Yours Here