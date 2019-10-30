Dare to Recreate These 10 Pretty Bold Makeup Looks

Bold makeup is no longer reserved for red carpets and parties. Our Instagram feeds are overflooding with full glam makeup looks that beauty obsessives are starting to adopt for even not-so-special occasions. Whether you have an upcoming party that requires over-the-top makeup look or want to glamorize a regular day of your life, we got you covered with ten insanely gorgeous bold makeup looks. From neon colors to excessive glitter, there’s a full glam look for every mood of yours. Flip through this article to discover the prettiest daring makeup looks.

Photo By @mmmmitchell/Instagram

To get a wow eyeshadow look that won’t go unnoticed, get creative with bright shades that range from cool to warm tones. The contrast will create a show-stopping makeup look that will accent your eyes beautifully.