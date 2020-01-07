grunge makeup looks you can actually pull off

With the throwback of so many ’90s trends, it almost feels like we are living in this bold decade once again. These years brought so much inspiration for the world of fashion and beauty lately. From glitzy hair clips to brown lips to crop tops, there’s no doubt that the ’90s influence the way we dress and do makeup nowadays. Speaking of makeup, it seems that another throwback trend from this time is on the rise. According to Pinterest searches, users are looking for inspiration for grunge makeup. And we decided to give you just that! Scroll down to discover grunge makeup looks that are retro, yet modern.

Photo By @xknifeplay/Instagram

Grunge makeup comes in many forms. Some of the staples of this look include dark eyeliner and lip. A black pencil was a must in every beauty bag back in the day. This product allows you to achieve the darkest black grunge eye by applying excessive amounts all over the lids. Then you should smudge the liner, to achieve that sexy, yet vampy look. A deep red lip is a perfect choice to finish off a classic grunge eye look.