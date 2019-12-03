Neutral Nail Ideas That Look Good With Everything

Coordinating your nails with your outfits will for sure elevate your style, but busy ladies simply don’t have time for that. Whether you are on a tight schedule or just lazy to match your mani with your clothes, we got a perfect solution for you. Neutral yet chic manicures in colors such as nude, grey and black will look good with any outfit. Flip through this article to see the chicest nail designs you can rock with everything.

Spice up your go-to nude mani with star graphics. You can even skip the drawing and opt for stickers instead.