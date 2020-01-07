The Best Setting Powders For Every Skin Type

You sacrificed your beauty sleep to wake up and makeup. But when that midday oil attack hits, your morning effort goes to waste. And even if you have normal or dry skin, somewhere past lunch, the foundation starts to fade, not to mention that your contour and blush are non-existent. Experiencing these problems on a daily basis? You are most likely not using a setting powder, at least not a good one. To keep your makeup on fleek, we sourced the best setting powders available on the market.

Although not as fancy and exciting as color makeup, setting powders can change your makeup game, especially on weather conditions that don’t have mercy for your glam. This product should be applied on top of your liquids such as foundation and concealer to seal them in place. Moreover, you’ll create a perfect canvas for your powder products, that will glide on your face like a dream and stay put for hours.

Depending on the formula, setting powders can blur your pores and fine lines as well as give your skin a healthy, matte look. They come in a loose and pressed form. Loose powders are finely milled and weightless, making them perfect for dry skin types as they won’t set in fine lines. Pressed setting powders, on the other hand, are a better option for oily skin types, as they can cover pores better and control the shine. However, you can always choose what works best for you despite the general rule.

Scroll down to shop our selection of top-rated setting powders that will give your skin a silky-like finish and keep your makeup in place.

