these winter hairstyles will get you into 2020 with style

If you’re anything like us, you are not spending the entire winter with your hood up unbothered about how your hair looks. Well, we still want to rock gorgeous hairstyles during the cold season! After all, it’s a season full of holidays, work parties and family gatherings. As beauty obsessives, we use every occasion as a reason to get creative with our hair. To keep your hair game at its peak, we rounded up some pretty winter hairstyles for you to recreate. Scroll down for major cold-weather hair inspo.

Photo By @maneaddicts/Instagram

Level up your ponytail game with a small braided detail that will make a huge difference. This hairstyle looks good on any hair type from straight and glossy to textured and dimensional.