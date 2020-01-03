These Winter Hairstyles Will Get You Into 2020 With Style

These Winter Hairstyles Will Get You Into 2020 With Style
Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

If you’re anything like us, you are not spending the entire winter with your hood up unbothered about how your hair looks. Well, we still want to rock gorgeous hairstyles during the cold season! After all, it’s a season full of holidays, work parties and family gatherings. As beauty obsessives, we use every occasion as a reason to get creative with our hair. To keep your hair game at its peak, we rounded up some pretty winter hairstyles for you to recreate. Scroll down for major cold-weather hair inspo.

these winter hairstyles will get you into 2020 with style
Photo By @maneaddicts/Instagram

Level up your ponytail game with a small braided detail that will make a huge difference. This hairstyle looks good on any hair type from straight and glossy to textured and dimensional.

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.