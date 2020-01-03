10 Top-Rated Setting Sprays That Will Keep Your Makeup on Fleek

Setting sprays aren’t unnecessary products—these goodies are formulated with polymers (long molecules) that act as a shield over your makeup, protecting it from glam-risk factors such as sweat, heat, and life, in general. They are also packed with hydrators like aloe and hyaluronic acid that nurture your skin even when they sit on top of your foundation. To keep your makeup on fleek, we sourced and tested the absolute best setting sprays on the market.

Setting sprays are such game-changers. These magical mists can give your makeup a major staying power especially if you have combination to oily skin. Makeup tends to move more on these skin types and humid weather makes the situation even worse.

No matter the skin type, everyone can benefit from a hard-working setting spray. And this makeup product can wear many hats in your beauty routine. Besides keeping your makeup in place, you can use your setting spray to prep your brush for the most pigmented eyeshadow application. It enhances the shine in shimmery and metallic formulas.

Whether it’s a double shift at work or steamy night at the club, makeup tends to lose its vibrancy after hours of wear. What’s worse, things may start looking like a hot mess after a while. The setting sprays that we handpicked will keep you looking on point no matter what life throws your way. After all, you didn’t spend all that mirror time just to see your makeup flaking after a few hours. Scroll down to discover top-rated setting sprays that will keep your glam game strong.

Clarins Fix’ Makeup $30.00

