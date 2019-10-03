These Beauty Transformations Prove Every Woman Can Be a Hollywood Star

Makeup can’t heal insecurities, but it can help people live with them. Even though makeup was never supposed to hide something, but rather enhance your best assets, it’s up to you to choose how and why you’ll use it. Whether you want to bring out the features that you love or transform those that you are still learning to love, makeup undoubtedly can make you feel better. While some makeup artists accept only clients with flawless skin and model-like features, there are some makeup stars out there that can turn any canvas into a Hollywood masterpiece. Take a look at these mind-blowing beauty transformations that prove any woman could be a Hollywood star.

Photo By @samerkhouzami/Instagram

Hyperpigmentation and dark circles make many women insecure especially when an average concealer doesn’t make a difference. The most popular Lebanese makeup artist Samer Khouzami is known for his impeccable skin makeup skills. Using high-coverage products he gave flawless complexion to his beautiful client.