The Highest-Ranked At-home Dyes For Trending Copper Hair

Copper hair is a dye trend that marked 2019 and it seems that this rusty red shade is not going anywhere soon. The stunning red hue is expected to be the top dye job of choice in 2020 as well. The insane obsession with copper hair is no surprise to us. It’s a universally flattering hair color with endless options for customization. If you are toying with the idea to hop on the red side by yourself, this article is for you. We looked everywhere on the internet and located the prettiest copper hair colors for salon-quality dyeing at home.

From subtle blonde copper hair colors to fiery shades with a hint of rust, there is something for everyone. Whether you want to go all-in or test the color with a trending money piece or classic ombre, these copper hair colors will allow you to enjoy the life of a redhead in full force. This rich tone will add warmth to your complexion and brighten up your overall appearance. Those with warm undertones are the best candidates for copper hair, but you can always customize the color to flatter your complexion.

Are you into louder dye jobs or are looking to make a subtle transition? Scroll down to discover the prettiest copper dyes and find your perfect match.

