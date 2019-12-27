The Tonal Nails Are Trending on Instagram

Looking for a way to spice up your at-home manicures? Or subtle nail designs to show to your nail lady for inspo? Tonal nails, one of the hottest manicure trends of the season might be the perfect solution for you. First of all, they eliminate the need to choose one or two colors. Out of all the reasons to love tonal nails, this one is our favorite. You can paint each nail in a different shade! Second, you could go as simple as applying five different nail polishes. If, however, you prefer a more delicate look, you could use the tonal nails as a base for further decorating. There are no rules with tonal nails and even beginners can nail the look. Scroll down to see the prettiest tonal manicures.

Photo By @cherrybbeauty/Instagram

Also known as ombre nails, this nail trend offers stunning nail designs that consist of a variety of tones from one color. From darkest to palest, you should paint each nail in a shade that’s a few tones lighter or darker than your previous nail. We love this green tonal nail design as this color is very much on-trend RN.