The Best Blushes For Any Complexion

Your mom didn’t contour. She only had blush to add dimension and a dose of freshness to her face. With the rise of contouring, it seems that this product has lost its place under the spotlight. However, it still plays a huge role in subtle makeup looks where it’s all about enhancing the skin’s natural radiance. As beauty obsessives who were around before contouring was a thing, we can’t live without our favorite blushes. Since we know a thing or two about this makeup essential, we rounded a list of the absolute best rouges that will give you a flirty flush.

Blushes come in different colors and formulas. Powder formulas could also have a matte or shimmering finish. Matte blushes are perfect for lounder makeup looks where you want other things to stand out. Those with shimmery formulas could double as highlighters, making them perfect for minimalistic makeup looks. Blush sticks are another multi-purpose option that could give you an all-over glow and natural flush on the cheeks, lips, and eyelids. And don’t sleep on cream and liquid blushes! These products give the most natural-looking pop of color, making you look like you’re blushing from within.

Although there are no rules in makeup, a lot of professionals recommend wearing matching blush and lipstick. This practice will make you look fresh and radiant no matter if you’re wearing a subtle or dramatic makeup look. Scroll down to discover top-rated blushes in versatile formulas, colors, and finishes that look flattering on any complexion.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Collection $40.00

