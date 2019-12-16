10 Classic Blue Beauty Products To Embrace Pantone’s Color Of The Year 2020

Pantone’s Color of The Year 2020 is finally revealed! Classic Blue is set to dominate the beginning of the next decade. Compared to previous annual color picks, this deep midnight blue shade is less adventurous. However, the hue gives off relaxing vibes and is easy to wear and mix with other shades. As big beauty junkies, we couldn’t help ourselves but think of all the ways you can incorporate Classic Blue in your beauty routine. We looked everywhere on the internet to find the best Classic Blue beauty products for you to get creative with this gorgeous rich shade.

The Color Institute says Classic Blue “symbolizes protection, stability, peace, and confidence, as well as encouraging deep thinking, open mindfulness, and communication.” On top of that, Pantone describes it as a color with a velvety texture and salty scent. Accident or not, this sounds like the perfect eyeshadow color (and formula) to us. So, we made sure to include the most outrageously pretty blue eyeshadows and palettes for you to hop on this trend ASAP!

A daring lipstick shade that will give you a whole new look? Classic Blue in the form of lipstick is something you’d want to consider trying in 2020 – trust us! Royal blue manicure? We have the perfect nail polish that will make your nails look expensive without a trip to the salon. Scroll down to discover the prettiest Classic Blue beauty products that will level up your glam game.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Precious Stones Eyeshadow Palette Sapphire $33.00

