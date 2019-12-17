Widely Creative Christmas Hairstyles We Dare You To Top

Christmas is such a fun time for the entire family! From gathering in one place with your nearest and dearest to unwrapping the presents under the Christmas tree, this holiday has multiple reasons for happiness. If you are a festive enthusiast, you have probably spent days and weeks to decorate your yard and house. Do you know what else you could decorate in the Christmas spirit? Your hair. Yes, you read that right! We looked everywhere on the internet to locate widely creative Christmas hairstyles that will make your friends and family go WOW! Scroll down to discover outrageously gorgeous festive dos that we dare you to recreate this season.

Photo By @pulpriothair/Instagram

Let’s face it — some people are obsessed with all things Christmas. If you are one of those festive obsessives, you’ll probably like to sport a Christmas hairstyle that matches your holiday home decoration. This cute green bow decorated with tiny bells and red highlights will make you the star of the show.