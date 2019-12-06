Fabulous Sporty Hairstyles That Will Survive The Most Intense Workouts

Who said sporty hairstyles have to be basic and boring? If you are willing to spend some time in front of the mirror before hitting the gym, we have plenty of chic options that will get you noticed. There’s nothing wrong in wanting to look super cute and on point while you sweat out all those toxins. If you need some inspo on how to wear your hair at the gym the chic way, we got you covered with ten sporty hairstyles that will stay in place even during the most intense cardio sessions.

Photo Source: Pinterest

This Pinterest-popular workout hairstyle will make you the cutest gal at the gym. Besides looking pretty, it will keep your hair away from the face through all kinds of exercises.