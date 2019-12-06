The Absolute Best Long Lasting Liquid Matte Lipsticks for 2019

Despite the insane popularity matte liquid lipsticks have gained in the past years, it’s still a struggle to find the right formula that will give you precisely lined pout and last from day to night. With the many options on the market and new launches that appear with the speed of light, our standards for the perfect liquid lipstick are higher than ever. That said, we’ve dived into a deep search to make a list of the absolute best liquid matte lipsticks you need in your makeup bag.

Unlike in the past, when we would sacrifice comfort for performance, now we want a matte liquid lipstick formula that ticks all the boxes. We made sure to find matte formulas that won’t smudge, won’t dry out your lips and will last all day. Through greasy burgers and fancy cocktails, passionate kisses and more – these matte liquid lipsticks will keep your glam game strong at all times.

Full-coverage color? Extra long-wearing formulas? Comfortable, so you forget that you are wearing anything on your lips? Yes, such matte liquid lipsticks exist! Don’t believe us? From high-end to affordable, to vegan and cruelty-free options, we got your lipstick obsession covered. Scroll down to discover our favorite matte liquid lipstick formulas that deliver.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color $24.00

