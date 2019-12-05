The Best Black Liquid Eyeliners For Flawless Cat Flicks

Getting even, perfectly lined wings on both eyes is hard enough, especially when you’re working with bad product formula. You must’ve dealt at least once in your life with an either sheer, clumpy, dry, or simply impossible to control eyeliner. Using such products results in uneven shapes that don’t do justice to the infamous, always-in-style cat flicks. Time to say goodbye to eyeliners that make your life harder! We prepared the ultimate best eyeliner edit to help you find your perfect partner for flawless lines every single time.

You know what’s the biggest struggle with classic black eyeliner? Too many options, too hard to find your perfect match. And even when you thought you did, you end up partying too hard on a Saturday night, only to find out that your eyeliner is not looking pretty on the selfies. Or you might have oily lids that turn those flawless feline flicks from the AM into a failed smokey eye in the PM.

Black eyeliner is always in high demand and no one has time for jagged shapes that make you look like a hot mess instead of enhancing your gaze. We looked everywhere on the internet and tested multiple formulas ourselves to find the ten absolute best black eyeliners that won’t betray your glam game. Yep, these formulas deliver!

Too Faced Better Than Sex Easy Glide Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $21.00

