Best Non-Sticky Ultra-Shiny Lip Glosses That Even Lip-Gloss Haters Will Love

Despite the fact they photograph beautifully, lip glosses have a bad rep for being thick, uncomfortable and super sticky. Back in the 2000s, any gloss formula could get away as long as it looked pretty on the lips. But with new makeup launches hitting the market every day, we have raised the bar. We now demand lightweight formulas that won’t get everywhere, yet will make our lips look super plump and ultra-shiny. Think that such a lipgloss doesn’t exist? We are happy to announce that after an extensive search, we found the ten best lip glosses money can buy!

Unlike matte lipsticks, which we also love, lip glosses will keep your lips hydrated and smooth all year round, especially during the cold season. We tested multiple formulas, from drugstore to high-end, to find the lip glosses that don’t feel like you’ve applied a layer of glue on your lips. Oh, and did we mention that most of these products smell amazing!?

Whether you want a clear glossy finish that would make the perfect topper for any lipstick or lightly-hued formulas that will infuse your look with youth and radiance, we got you covered. Feast your eyes on the 10 absolute best lip glosses that will give you a seductive pout without feeling sticky and annoying.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $18.00

Get Yours Here