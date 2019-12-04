How to stay glamorous when the weather conditions are so challenging? There’s no doubt that you have to skip on walks in the cold when you have places to be. On top of that, you need to opt for a winter hairstyle that can survive the crazy temps outside. We’ve done the hard work for you – we checked all the best celebrity hairstylists on Instagram, to bring you fabulous hair ideas that you can rely on all winter season long. Scroll down for major celebrity winter hairstyles inspo.

Sophie Turner’s Structured Waves

Photo By @cwoodhair/Instagram

Style your hair in a uniform curl pattern to achieve a structured look. Fix the style with a helping of strong hair spray, but be careful not to exaggerate with this product.