9 Holiday Hairstyles That Will Make You The Star of The Show

Your office holiday party is just weeks away? You have a fancy family gathering ahead of the holidays? Maybe a cocktail party? We got you covered with the most fabulous holiday hairstyles that will get all eyes on you! ‘Tis the season to be extra AF, so no basic hair is allowed in November and December. From bouncy locks to tresses covered in glitter, we’ve sourced the chicest festive hairstyles that will make a perfect match for your sparkly outfits. Scroll down for major holiday hair inspo.

Photo By @nikki_makeup/Instagram

Considering the crazy temps outside, undone, bedroom hair is one of the best holiday hairstyles to try. The style is already messy, so you don’t have to worry about the weather messing up your hair. Not to mention that looks insanely sexy and romantic at the same time, making it the perfect match for all your festive frocks.