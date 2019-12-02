The Best Eyeshadow Palettes of 2019 That You Won’t Regret Buying

There’s something about eyeshadow palettes that makes them so irresistible in the eyes of makeup obsessives. The aesthetic appeal of different hues and textures packed in pans, nestled between a compact is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes. However, with new eyeshadow palettes launching at lightning speed, it’s pretty hard to decide which product is worth your hard-earned money. That’s where we step in to help you make the right decision. We scoped out the makeup market to source the absolute best eyeshadow palettes of 2019 that are worth their weight in gold.

Ever spent 100 bucks on an eyeshadow palette only to find yourself reaching for two out of 20 shades over and over again? We know the struggle. It’s time to find your perfect eyeshadow palette match that best suits your needs and preferences. If you think better, an eyeshadow palette is like a long-term commitment. You’ll get to play with those colors and finishes for a while, so make sure the color story speaks to you.

What we can do to help you decide between the best eyeshadow palettes that will make your mornings more bearable and evenings more fun? As beauty editors, we get to test hundreds of different brands, formulas, colors, and textures. These products passed all our tests and quality standards. We present you the best eyeshadow palettes of 2019, that will keep your glam game on point in 2020 and in the years to come!

Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette $65.00

