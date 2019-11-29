The Perfect Gifts for Any Woman

Are you struggling to find the perfect gift for her; let’s be real, there is no one-gift-fits-all for every woman out there. To provide some guidance, we’ve put together this list of ideas that cover a little bit of everything!



House Cleaning

If cleaning isn’t your forte (or you know mom will just go behind you and clean again), then give your mother a house cleaning gift certificate. That way, your mom can reap the benefits of professional house cleaning while she spends time doing something she enjoys, such as going to the movies or having a day out with friends. Bonus points if you take mom out for lunch or a spa day while the professionals work their magic in the house.



Bath Bomb Sets

Bath bomb sets can be luxurious gifts to your friends and family on special occasions. The best bath bomb recipes can change depending on the individual’s preference, so it’s best to do a little research before you give one of these. The essential oils added in your bath bombs are considered a form of aromatherapy, where different scents can change your mood. For example, bath bombs with peppermint essential oil help to soothe your tired muscles and helps you relax after a long day of work or school.



Bath Robes

One of the main things that make bathrobes one of the most sought-after presents is the fact that they can be used all year long. Your recipients can enjoy getting hugged by luxury from season to season. Whether it’s cold or warm out, nothing is better than waking up or going to bed after the smooth touch of a fluffy robe.



Weighted Blankets

The health benefits of regular hugs are sufficiently documented. A weighted blanket has been shown to replicate similar feelings. Hugs and heavy blankets trigger the discharge of oxytocin. This hormone reduces blood pressure, slows down the heart rate, and promotes relaxation.



Diffuser

The diffuser is like a mini humidifier that releases a cool, scented mist that fills the whole room. All you have to do is fill it with water, drop anywhere between 5-10 drops of oils, plug it in, and enjoy. It’s cool because you can also put it on a mood light setting, which can act as a fun night light. It’s small and portable, so you can take it from room to room, to the office, really anywhere with an outlet; plus, it comes with an extra-long cord, which is convenient. You can choose intermittent or continuous mist, and the diffuser will automatically turn off when it’s out of water.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The Best Holiday Makeup Gifts Of 2019 To Buy For The Beauty Obsessives In Your Life