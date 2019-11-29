The Best Holiday Makeup Gifts Of 2019 To Buy For The Beauty Obsessives In Your Life

We all have that one friend who knows all things makeup. The one you ask for makeup ideas when you have a special event on your calendar. The one that glams you up for date nights and girls night outs. Long story, short – it’s the beauty obsessive that is always here to solve your beauty dilemmas. You probably know that nothing makes your beauty junkie bestie happier than a makeup gift. That said, we curated the best makeup gifts of 2019 that will get your glam gals excited!

First of all, you need to keep in mind that beauty junkies have much higher standards for product quality than the average customers. You can’t just pick a basic old neutral palette or some random set – they will be disappointed! Worry not, we are probably as obsessed with all things makeup as your fabulous bestie. We know what the glam gals in your life want.

Rest assured that you’ll pick the perfect gift for your makeup guru friend with our best makeup gifts of 2019 shopping guide. We curated a list of the best sets that make excellent makeup gifts. All you need to add is a gift wrap and a ribbon!

Too Faced Only Sex, Gold & Chocolate: What Else Does a Girl Need? $52.00

