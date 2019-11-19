The Most Creative Lip Art on Instagram

If you think doing an ombre lip is too much effort, you’d be surprised to find out that Instagram makeup gurus are using their lips as a canvas for creative lip art. Their lip drawings range from cartoon-inspired themes to mind-blowing 3D art. For us regular makeup obsessives who are guilty of overusing the nude lipstick, it seems unbelievable that one can create a real work of art on such a tiny space. We tracked the most impressive lip art ideas on Instagram that you have to see for yourself.

Photo By @missjazminad/Instagram

Famous makeup artist Jazmina recreated a scene from the animated movie Ratatouille on her lips. She drew Remy and Alfredo Linguini to the tiniest details complimenting the creative lip art with on-theme cheese nail art.