Widely Gorgeous Lip Art Designs You Have to See For Yourself

Artists’ canvases come in all shapes and sizes. And after seeing Instagram artists turning their lips into outstanding works of art, we are convinced creative lip art deserves a place in a museum! Since a real person is used as a canvas, you’ll hardly ever see lip art in a conventional art gallery, but that doesn’t make it less of an artwork! Makeup gurus such as Vlada Mua (@vladamua) and Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) create three-dimensional out-of-this-world lip art on Instagram that takes hours to complete. We don’t know how these artists have the heart to ever remove the lip drawings as they are so outstandingly gorgeous. See them for yourself and get ready to be amazed!

Photo By @vladamua/Instagram

We struggle to get our bold lip right, and someone can do this on their lips!? At least we get to admire this piece of creative lip art.