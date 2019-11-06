Brighten Up Your Fall Style With These Colorful Pieces

We’ve all been there: staring in an overloaded wardrobe and still feeling like we have nothing exciting to wear. Some days we love our fall staples that are easy to mix and match and other days we want to add some more edge and adventure into our style. Fall is the season when many opt for a dark, moody palette. And that’s fine until we get bored of all the grays, blacks and darks. If you are a die-hard maximalist, the current fashion trends work in your favor. To brighten up your fall days we curated a colorful edit consisting of the chicest pieces in loud prints and colors.

Whether you want to pair clashing prints into one outfit or spice up a simple combo with one statement piece, here you’ll find show-stopping garments that will get all eyes on you. As fashion maximalists, we understand the urge to keep your cold-weather style bright and daring.

From classic cuts enriched with fun prints that you can wear for years to come to trending garments that will make you the most stylish person around, we sourced the best in color and print for you to update your fall wardrobe. Scroll down to discover daring, colorful fashion and shop your favorite pieces!

Peter Pilotto Printed Velvet Jacket $2.995.00

