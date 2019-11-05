Nature & Bloom CBD oil ticks all the boxes!

Unless you have been on a far distant planet for the last couple of years, you have most certainly heard of and probably know someone using CBD oil.

The problem is, the industry is unregulated pretty much everywhere across the world. You can’t be sure when buying CBD oil on a random shelf that it contains what the label says it does and that it doesn’t contain its psychoactive brother, THC, which can get you high!

Reports of people using CBD oil which doesn’t work are rife all over the internet, but that doesn’t mean CBD isn’t a useful tool. It just means finding a high-quality CBD oil can be a difficult endeavour.

Instead of gambling both your money and your health on a random brand we recommend you check out Nature & Bloom CBD Oil.

Who are Nature & Bloom?

They go the extra mile to ensure their products contain what the label says it does and that they are effective. Sourcing organic CBD direct from partner farms across the world, and triple third-party testing it before going on sale!

By working directly with farms Nature & Bloom have visibility and tracking of the raw product from seed right through to sale. Developing these partnerships also allows them to move fast and create unique products in line with market demands, ensuring they have a high-quality range for customers to try.

The company is founder run and family-owned, prioritizing relationships and customer service over making a quick buck. You can find all the latest quality assurance data directly on the website, relating to each product at a batch level – meaning you can always be sure you know exactly what’s in your particular shipment!

Their range includes CBD oils, topical gels and creams for localized support and different types of CBD concentrate for those who like to vape and dab.

My personal favourite is their CBD oil. It has a neutral taste, and I find I can add it to food without disrupting the taste – double win!

How does CBD work and what are its benefits?

If you haven’t tried CBD yet and are unsure about why it’s so popular and how it could potentially help you, don’t worry we are about to cover that below:

CBD works in harmony with our endocannabinoid system, a system which balances all other processes in our body, from influencing sleep to serotonin production for those happy feels.

While science is catching up to the hype, anecdotal reports include people using it for the following reasons:

Manage anxiety

Promote sleep

Reduce chronic pain

As an anti-inflammatory

Improve muscle recovery

Reduce stress

Importantly, unlike THC, CBD is non-intoxicating, and if pure, it can be taken without worrying about passing a drugs test!

Even famous people swear by using CBD for a variety of reasons, from golf players like Bubba Watson to improve clarity when playing to Nate Diaz, an MMA fighter who uses CBD for muscle recovery.

What are you waiting for? Try CBD and see if it can help you!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The Best Ways to Boost Your Confidence