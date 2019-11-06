Celebrities often wear… things! Things we can’t really understand. Whether it’s in the name of high fashion or poor styling, these A-listers know how to pull off the riskiest ensembles. Take a look at all the crazy celebrity outfits we’ll never forget.

Solange

Solange is one of the greatest modern icons. She earned her status by rocking avant-garde ensembles many would never dare to put on. This holographic dress with a strong silhouette belongs in a museum!