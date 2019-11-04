Velvet Fashion Trend Guide_ 10 Chic Velvet Pieces to Shop RN

The revival of the ’90s means that velvet fashion is back in the spotlight, among other trends from that decade. This sophisticated fabric gives off a luxurious feel, making every outfit look high-fashion and expensive. To help you embrace the comeback velvet fashion trend we prepared some chic velvet pieces you can shop immediately.

Velvet is a surprisingly versatile fabric. It fits well into casual looks, especially if you want to elevate a simple everyday outfit with zero effort. On the other hand, this fabric makes jaw-dropping dresses, pants, and other pieces that can make you the best-dressed person at a party or other special occasions. In fact, a velvet dress might be the best thing that can happen to your fall wardrobe when it comes to creating statement party looks.

But, why limit yourself to one velvet piece this season? There are many stylish ways to wear this fabric. Whether you want to embrace the velvet fashion trend from head to toes, spice up an outfit with one piece or incorporate this silky finish into your makeup looks, we got you covered with a chic velvet edit full of both trending and classic styles. Scroll down to discover the velvet garments we handpicked for you and shop your favorite styles!

Petite Bonded Velvet Jacket $103.00 $140.00

Get Yours Here