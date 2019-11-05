These Stylish Winter Jackets Are Here to Rescue Your Cold-Weather Outfits

Winter dressing is such a challenge for stylish souls. As much as we love the fresh powder on the slopes, these weather conditions make it so hard to look on point. But we don’t give up! And if you’re like us, not ready to sacrifice your style no matter the crazy temps outside, we got you covered. We literally got you covered with the coziest, yet, stylish jackets you can live in all winter long.

From making your way through slippery, covered in ice city streets, to a casual weekend somewhere in the mountains, we sourced the prettiest winter jackets that will keep you warm, yet won’t make you look like a giant burrito wrap. There’s nothing wrong with putting the style after coziness during the winter months, but if your die-hard fashionista won’t let that happen, our winter jacket edit is here to rescue your cold-weather outfits.

And if you are tired of boring, neutral-hued outwear – we hear you! To spice up your winter style, we tracked pieces in vibrant colors, clashing prints and pretty pastels. Flip through this article to discover the winter jacket styles that will keep you looking on point all cold season long and shop your favorite looks!

Desigual Patch Sleeves Denim Trucker Jacket $239.95

