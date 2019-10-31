All The Celebs Who Have Joined The Bob Club

Honestly, rocking short hair has never seemed so good! From the Kardashians and Jenners to an array of Hollywood A-listers, everyone is chopping their locks in favor of the chic bob. This universally-flattering hairstyle is slowly changing its status from a temporary trend to an all-time classic. Coming as a protest to the Cher hair trend inspired by no other than celebrities, the bob is here to stay for the years to come. And the reason is very simple – once you refresh your mane with a big chop and start living your best hair days without the fuss, who can look back!? Feast your eyes on all of the celebrities who have joined the bob club and get some inspo on how to style your own.

Photo By @chrisappleton1/Instagram

Katy Perry’s softly textured bob is perfect if you have fine hair that needs a major volume boost. This versatile bob hairstyle works for both special and casual occasions.