Brighten Up Your Fall Style With These Chic Pastel Pieces

From season to season, fall fashion is getting much brighter. What previously was considered as spring and summer color palette is confidently making its way to our fall style. While autumnal color staples such as forest green and burgundy will always have a special spot in our cold-season wardrobes, bright and neutral pastels are all the rage RN. To get you on board with the pastel trend, we tracked the prettiest brightly-hued pieces you can shop immediately.

If you have been wondering how to pair pastels with other colors, just start treating these gorgeous hues as your go-to neutrals. For instance, swap a beige or camel coat for a pale pink one, or wear a lavender sweater instead of a gray one. The world of pastel hues has so much to offer, from elevating a neutral outfit to making a fashion statement with an all-bright look. Nowadays trending pastels include mint, lavender, and pink, so don’t hesitate to incorporate these gorgeous soft hues into your fall style.

This type of coloring brings a sophisticated, feminine, yet fashion-forward vibe to one’s style. In a season when neons are trending all the way, pastel fashion can give you a wearable vibrant look. Scroll down to check our edit of chic pastel pieces and shop your favorite looks.

Mint One-Button Jacket $49.99

Get Yours Here