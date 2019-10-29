The Prettiest Halloween Hair Color Ideas You Could Wear All Year Long

Your Insta feed is probably overfilled with sexy Halloween costume ideas at this point. We are just days away from the most exciting holiday of the year, obsessed with all things spooky, from Halloween makeup looks to Halloween-inspired hair. When it comes to hair, have you ever thought of honoring your favorite holiday with a stunning dye job? To elevate your spooky mood, we bring you nine gorgeous Halloween-inspired hair colors you could rock during the cold season. Warm, rich orange dye jobs are all the rage RN just in time for Halloween. Feast your eyes on the prettiest hair colors inspired by this fun holiday.

Photo By @heavymetalhair_/Instagram

A pastel orange hair color can give you all the Halloween vibes you need to brighten up your fall days. And a spooky hair clip makes the perfect accessory for this stunning hair color!