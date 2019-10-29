The Prettiest Halloween Hair Color Ideas You Could Wear All Year Long

halloween hair color

Your Insta feed is probably overfilled with sexy Halloween costume ideas at this point. We are just days away from the most exciting holiday of the year, obsessed with all things spooky, from Halloween makeup looks to Halloween-inspired hair. When it comes to hair, have you ever thought of honoring your favorite holiday with a stunning dye job? To elevate your spooky mood, we bring you nine gorgeous Halloween-inspired hair colors you could rock during the cold season. Warm, rich orange dye jobs are all the rage RN just in time for Halloween. Feast your eyes on the prettiest hair colors inspired by this fun holiday.

halloween hair color
Photo By @heavymetalhair_/Instagram

A pastel orange hair color can give you all the Halloween vibes you need to brighten up your fall days. And a spooky hair clip makes the perfect accessory for this stunning hair color!

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.