Halloween is that one day when no one will judge you for expressing your wildest alter egos. The holiday is all about taking on the funkiest, most daring glam or putting off a jaw-dropping costume. Either way, October 31 gives us the artistic freedom we wish we could have all year round. If one day a year is not enough for all the makeup looks you want to sport and personas you want to become, you are in the right place to discover wearable Halloween makeup looks that you could rock any day of the year. And if you want to take things further, we also sourced Halloween clothing pieces that are totally acceptable for everyday wear. Flip through this article to discover the Halloween makeup looks you could wear all year round.

Cleopatra

Photo By @sarahmarikh/Instagram

Give your eyes the sexiest feline shape with an extra helping of black eyeliner. After all, Cleopatra inspired makeup isn’t much of a costume, considering that bold wings and gold glitter are trending nowadays.