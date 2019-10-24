The Trending Halloween-Inspired Pieces You Could Wear All Year Round

Shopping for a Halloween costume is sure one fun and exciting process. However, the sad thing is that you get to wear that costume only once. For Halloween-obsessed, one night of the year dedicated to this holiday is simply not enough. To brighten up your days ahead of this fun holiday, we sourced the chicest Halloween-inspired pieces you could wear every day of the year.

Whether you want to add a fun vibe to your fall style or sport the colors of Halloween from head to toe, you are bound to discover clothing and makeup items that will give get you into a spooky mood.

The latest trends in the fashion and beauty department are all about neon colors with safety orange as one of the options. This is a staple Halloween hue that happens to be more on-trend than ever, giving you yet another reason to sport Halloween’s signature hue this season. Whether you want to brighten up your office attire or get all eyes on you on a night out, this color will do the job. And in combination with black makes the ultimate Halloween combo that you can wear all year round.

Scroll down to discover the best Halloween-inspired pieces that will spice up your fall wardrobe ahead of the holiday and shop your favorite looks!

