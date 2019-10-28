Shop The Best Coats For Winter 2019

A chic coat provides the perfect final touch to every look. It’s the piece that gets the most attention during the winter months, so why not give them an extra reason to stare and admire? We sourced the best coats for winter 2019 to get you looking on point in the following season.

When shopping for coats, the pieces need to tick a lot of boxes. First of all, it needs to be warm. But on top of this obvious requirement, you sure have a bunch of other personal preferences. To satisfy every fashionista’s taste, we prepared a versatile list of the best winter coats. Our top picks range from classic and neutral to loud and neon styles. So, whether you want a classic that will make a great addition to your work attire or a show stopper that can elevate any outfit, our list is all-inclusive. Think always-in-style camel coats, trending faux furs, curve-accenting belted styles – everything you need to upgrade your winter wardrobe.

If your style is as versatile as ours, you’d want to shop for different pieces that you could endlessly mix and match. After all, why not buy more than one considering that our edit of the best winter coats starts from just $29.69.

Scroll down to discover the hottest coats for winter 2019.

Max Mara Adenia Coat €1323.50

