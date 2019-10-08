20 Top Tips for Making the Most out of Your Washing Machine

Doing the laundry is a task that is part of most of our weekly routines, but how often everyone washes their clothes differs from one person to the next. Some of us wash our items after every wear, and the rest of us will only wash our items as and when they become dirty. Although there are no rules when it comes to how often you should clean your clothes, there are a few guidelines worth following if you want to keep your items in tip top condition.

These tips from Beko are useful for every washing type…

Wash your denim items every six months and turn them inside out to keep them from fading or dyeing other garments in the same wash load.

Want to make sure your shirts look as good as new? Tackle sweat stains with white vinegar, and ensure they go straight into the washing machine once you’ve taken them off.

once you’ve taken them off. Stop fluffy jumpers from pilling in the wash by popping them in a zip lock bag and into the freezer before washing.

This washing guide will help you keep your garments for longer and includes a full breakdown of laundry hacks including, a breakdown of care label symbols, cycle settings and much more!



Provided by Beko

