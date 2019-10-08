How To Wear Neon Makeup in Fall

What started as a spring craze, turned out to be the biggest trend of the year. Yes, you read that right. Neon hues are here to stay all-year-round no matter the weather. In the past, the cold weather was calling for deeper, richer colors, but that’s not the case anymore. You are allowed to wear acid green, loud pink and lime yellow both day and night, no matter the season. If you have trouble to incorporate neons in your fall beauty routine, allow us to help. Scroll down to discover how to nail the neon makeup trend in fall.

Photo By @staceymariemua/Instagram

This colorful smokey eye is dark enough to match the moody weather and vibrant enough to brighten up your fall days. Refresh the smokey look with a neon inner corner highlight.