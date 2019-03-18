Smokey Eye Look that Even Men Love

When talking about eye makeup, smokey doesn’t mean a smoke color. Smokey means the technique in which you use to apply your eyeshadows. So, when you think of a smokey eye look, it’s the look where the eyes are framed fairly heavily with a darker eyeshadow, which could be done in brown, plum, black, grey, mauve, blue, green, etc.

Gone are the days when we used to wear makeup for men. However, women always have the natural desire to look attractive, especially for men. While, in general, men say they don’t like makeup (at least on their girlfriend 😉, while turning their heads to other women with makeup), they truly mean that they DO like makeup, as long as it’s applied as a “no-makeup” look or if the look is very soft and settled. This means that no particles beam from your face, such as glitter and sparkles, and that you didn’t apply too much lip gloss.

What I’ve learned over the years while observing men’s reactions when I’ve done their “women’s” makeup is this key thing: Men want to see your eyes in the foreground of the makeup instead of being buried in the makeup. This means your eyes should be accentuated by the makeup instead of having the makeup overpower them.

So, when a man tells you that you have beautiful eyes, you did a good job with your makeup. If they tell you that you wear too much makeup, that’s a sign that you may want to consider changing your technique of how you apply your makeup, if you care to. Preferably, never use black as your eyeshadow. Instead, go for a deep brown or a deep purple and work with a couple of lighter shades to create the smoke. If you have small eyelids, choose to keep them light. For example, if you are using purple eyeshadow in your crease for the smoke, use a light pink for the eyelid. If you have bigger eyelids, you can afford to go over them with the darker smoke color. I suggest that you use three shades of the same color for this particular look rather than different colors. Your black eyelashes will add a more “sultry” affect to the smokey eye look without having to have to use a liquid eyeliner. So stay away from liquid liner for this look. If you use an eyeliner, choose a cream or powder over liquid, unless you go for the very dark smokey look.

A good palette that I suggest for you to use to get a “smokey eye look that even men love” is the Lorac “Unzipped” Palette. When I use this palette to get a smokey eye look on myself, I do the following:

First, as a base, I use the color “unbelievable” on the eyelid.

Next, I use the color “Unspoken” on the crease before defining the crease with “Unbridled”.

Next, I use the color “Uncensored” on the bottom lid.

I use the color “Untamed” as the eyeliner for this look.

Then, I highlight the brow bone and corner of my eyes with “Undercover”.

Finally, I use Charlotte Tilbury’s Legendary Lashes before finishing the look up with KAT Lash in the style “Majesty”.

