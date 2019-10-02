The Ginger Beer Hair Color Trend is Taking Over Instagram

Forget about the basic hair days of the past when you could ask your hairstylist for a blonde, brunette or red dye job. In case you’re living under a rock, in 2019 we are obsessed with food and beverage-inspired hair color blends. From mushroom blonde to mulled wine, the latest hair color trends will make you hungry and thirsty for a change. One of the biggest fall hair color trends is “ginger beer,” a warm, coppery tone that comes as a response to the rising demand for warm dye jobs in the cold season. Keep reading to discover how to get copper hair with a ginger beer twist.

Photo By @mane_champagne/Instagram

Also known as “burnt sienna,” the color is all over Instagram. Redken Brand Ambassador and celebrity colorist Cassondra Keading spoke to Allure about this rising red-toned hair trend:

“Auburn can vary in levels, from medium to dark, and in undertones, from red to copper and gold — which is why we’re starting to see different shades of auburn, like ginger beer, getting big this fall,” Keading tells Allure.