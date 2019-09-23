9 Jaw-Dropping Halloween Makeup Ideas to Try in 2019

Halloween season has officially begun on Instagram. On this social media platform, you can find the best of beauty in every category including creative Halloween makeup ideas. Makeup artists are already posting insane Halloween looks that range from mythical creatures to vampy seductresses. Whether you want to go all-in or prefer an easy-to-copy makeup look, we have the best Halloween makeup ideas for you on one place. There are options for both Halloween obsessives and Halloween slackers. Scroll on for the most over-the-top, stunning Halloween makeup looks for 2019.

Photo By @makeup_solcisneros /Instagram

Ice cream becomes less popular as the weather gets colder and moodier. Bring back your favorite frozen dessert in the spotlight with this sexy and cute Halloween makeup look.